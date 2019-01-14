Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Gustafson’s 34 points, 13 boards lead No. 22 Iowa women

January 14, 2019 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Megan Gustafson had 34 points, 13 rebounds and four assists for her nation-leading 15th double-double of the season and No. 22 Iowa beat No. 23 Minnesota 81-63 on Monday night.

It was Gustafson’s 70th career double-double. She was 16 of 22 from the field and also had three blocks.

Tania Davis added 21 points with seven assists for Iowa (12-4, 3-2 Big Ten). Hannah Stewart added 10 points and nine rebounds and Kathleen Doyle had 11 points, seven assists and a career-high four steals.

Iowa used a 24-9 third quarter to pull away as Minnesota was held to 23 second-half points.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kenisha Bell scored 22 points for Minnesota (12-4, 1-4), which has lost four straight under first-year coach Lindsay Whalen. Taiye Bello notched her seventh double-double of the season with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

It was the Gophers’ second loss in 12 games this season at Williams Arena.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
1|22 The Embassy/Defense Attach Luncheon...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris