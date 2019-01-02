Listen Live Sports

Hahn, Pile combine for 39, Omaha tops North Dakota St, 90-77

January 2, 2019 10:57 pm
 
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Mitchell Hahn and Matt Pile combined to score 39 points as Omaha rolled past North Dakota State, 90-77 to win their second Summit League game in three starts to open the conference season Wednesday night.

The Mavericks bounced back after taking their first loss in five games Sunday, falling to Oral Roberts after knocking off Denver in the conference opener.

Vinnie Shahid put the Bison in front, 25-24 with a 3-pointer with 8:21 left in the first half, but Zach Jackson answered with seven straight points to jump start a 12-0 run to put Omaha back in front to stay.

Hahn finished with 20 points and Pile added 19 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for Omaha (8-8, 2-1). Jackson finished with 16 points. The Mavericks shot 34 of 61 (55.7 percent) from the field, knocking down 11 of 24 from long range.

Tyson Ward finished with 17 points, Rocky Kreuser and Deng Geu each added 14 points for North Dakota State (6-10, 1-2).

