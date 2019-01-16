Listen Live Sports

Haldeman scores 21, Northern Iowa holds off Indiana State

January 16, 2019 10:23 pm
 
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Spencer Haldeman scored 21 points, Trae Berhow made 3 of 4 from the free-throw line in the final 19 seconds and Northern Iowa defeated Indiana State 69-64 on Wednesday night.

Berhow made the second of two free throws for a three-point lead, 67-64, with 19 seconds remaining. Indiana State’s Cooper Neese missed a 3-pointer and the Sycamores (10-7, 2-3 Missouri Valley) sent Berhow to the line again. He made both to seal the win.

The game was last tied, 53-53, with 4:41 remaining. UNI (8-10, 3-2) led the rest of the way but Indiana State was twice within two points in the final minute and a half.

Haldeman made 4 of 8 3-point tries for Northern Iowa, while his teammates went 2 for 15.

Berhow made one 3-pointer and went 3 for 4 from the line for six points.

Jordan Barnes had 15 points and 11 rebounds for Indiana State.

