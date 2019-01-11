Listen Live Sports

Hall, Frey lead Montana State past Idaho 77-67

January 11, 2019 12:03 am
 
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tyler Hall scored 20 points with seven rebounds, Harald Frey had 19 points with seven assists and Montana State defeated Idaho 77-67 on Thursday night.

The Bobcats never trailed (7-8, 4-1 Big Sky), opened a 30-21 lead at the half and then had Hall knock down three straight 3-pointers after the Vandals (4-12, 1-4) closed within 48-45 midway through the second half.

Trevon Allen scored 23 points for the Vandals and RayQuawndis Mitchell had a career-high 15, hitting four 3-pointers.

After going 2 of 15 from 3-point range in the first half, Montana State was 6 of 12 in the second half. Hall and Frey each scored 14 points after intermission.

Idaho was 10 of 30 from distance.

