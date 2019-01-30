Listen Live Sports

Hampton hits program-record 16 3s, beats Longwood 96-83

January 30, 2019 11:05 pm
 
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Trevond Barnes had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Hampton made a program-record 16 3-poiners to beat Longwood 96-83 on Wednesday night.

Hampton finished 16-of-24 shooting (66.7 percent) from long range, and Barnes’ 3 capped the scoring for the record. The Pirates hit 15 3s against Howard on March 3, 2011.

Each Hampton starter scored in double digits, combining for 26-of-44 shooting (59 percent) from the field and 14 of 21 from beyond the arc. Jermaine Marrow led with 22 points. Akim Mitchell and Kalin Fisher added 17 points apiece and Trey Carver had 12. Marrow and Mitchell each had four 3-pointers, and Barnes and Carver three apiece.

Lysander Bracey hit two 3-pointers off the bench for the Pirates.

Shabooty Phillips had 25 points and five assists to lead Longwood. JaShaun Smith added 20 points and Jaylon Wilson had 10.

Hampton had a double-digit lead seven minutes into the game and built a 50-39 halftime advantage. Mitchell hit a 3-pointer and converted a 4-point play as the Pirates stretched their lead to 65-43 early in the second half.

