Hanson, Dotson aid Savannah State’s comeback over Morgan St

January 7, 2019 10:52 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Romani Hansen and Jaquan Dotson each scored 20 points and Savannah State rallied to beat Morgan State 88-87 in overtime on Monday night.

The Tigers trailed 64-52 with 14:08 remaining and got back in it by outscoring Morgan State 20-8 over an 8½-minute span and knotted it at 72-all with 5:35 left in regulation. Sherwyn Devonish-Prince Jr. made a pair of free throws for Morgan State with 34 seconds left to force overtime.

Dotson threw down a dunk to start the extra session and the Tigers (4-12, 1-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) led the rest of the way.

Zaquavian Smith made a pair of free throws early to give Savannah State a 10-2 lead. The Bears then exploded on a 15-0 run as Kyson Rawls scored seven. Later, Antonio Gillespie made a pair of 3-pointers and the Bears extended the lead to 49-33.

Morgan State led 52-40 at halftime on the strength of 18-of-36 shooting including 9 of 16 from 3-point range.

Tyrell Harper had 11 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for Savannah State.

Rawls scored all 20 points of his points in the first half with five 3-pointers for Morgan State (6-9, 1-1). Stanley Davis added 15 points, Devonish-Prince 14 and David Syfax 12.

