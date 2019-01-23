Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harden has NBA’s 4th-longest streak of 30-point games

January 23, 2019 9:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — James Harden has reached 30 points for the 21st consecutive game, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the fourth-longest streak in NBA history.

Harden’s 3-pointer with about three minutes remaining in the first half of Houston’s game against the Knicks on Wednesday night gave him 32 points.

The NBA’s leading scorer had already surpassed his average of 35.7 points by halftime, putting back the miss of his own shot to beat the buzzer and give himself 36 points and nine rebounds.

Chamberlain still has all three streaks that were longer. His record is 65 straight 30-point games, and he also had streaks of 31 and 25 games.

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|28 12th Operational Energy Summit
1|28 ICIT Winter GOVSummit
1|28 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Michael Monsoor commissioning ceremony

Today in History

1915: Congress creates Coast Guard as military service