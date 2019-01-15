Harden scores season-high 57 as Rockets top Grizzlies 112-94

HOUSTON (AP) — James Harden scored a season-high 57 points to carry the short-handed Houston Rockets to a 112-94 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

The reigning MVP extended his streak of 30-point games to 17 by halftime, pouring in 36 points over the first two quarters to put Houston on top. It’s the longest such streak since Wilt Chamberlain had 20 straight games of at least 30 points in 1964.

It’s the franchise-record 14th time Harden has scored 40 this season and the eighth time in his last 11 games. It’s the third time he’s topped 50 points this season and the 12th time in his career. He surpassed his previous season best of 54 against Washington and fell just shy of the career-high and club-record 60 points he scored last January against Orlando.

Garrett Temple and Mike Conley scored 14 each for the Grizzlies, who lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Harden’s big game came on a night when the Rockets were without three starters, as center Clint Capela joined Chris Paul and Eric Gordon on the injured list after hurting his right thumb Sunday.

Harden scored 38 points Sunday in a loss to Orlando despite going 1 for 17 from 3-point range. This time, he made his first two 3s and finished 6 of 15. He also hit 15 of 17 free throws and pulled down nine rebounds.

HORNETS 108, SPURS 93

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kemba Walker scored 33 points and Tony Parker enjoyed a triumphant return to San Antonio as Charlotte snapped the Spurs’ seven-game home winning streak.

Parker had eight points, four assists and three rebounds in his first game back in San Antonio after signing with the Hornets during the offseason.

Jeremy Lamb added 19 points for Charlotte, which ended a three-game skid. The Hornets also stopped an 11-game slide in San Antonio.

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 28 points and 10 rebounds.

The Spurs honored Parker before the game with a two-minute video of his career highlights during 17 seasons in San Antonio, including his four NBA championships with the team. The crowd roared in appreciation, chanting “Tony! Tony! Tony!”

NETS 109, CELTICS 102

NEW YORK (AP) — D’Angelo Russell scored 18 of his 34 points in the third quarter and Brooklyn ended a 10-game losing streak to Boston, sending the Celtics to a winless three-game road trip.

With Kyrie Irving nursing a bruised right quadriceps, the Nets broke open the game with a 15-0 run in the third and outscored the Celtics 44-21 in the period.

Jarrett Allen added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the Nets, who have won nine of their last 10 home games. Rookie forward Rodions Kurucs also scored 19.

Jayson Tatum had 34 points for the Celtics, who dropped games at Miami and Orlando to start their trip. Jaylen Brown added 22.

Boston also played without Marcus Smart because of an illness.

PELICANS 121, CLIPPERS 117

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 46 points and 16 rebounds, Julius Randle added 27 points and New Orleans defeated Los Angeles for just its second road win this season against a Western Conference team.

Davis and Randle combined to score 24 of their team’s 28 points in the third quarter, when the Pelicans stretched their lead to 20.

The Clippers chipped away and took a lead in the fourth, but the Pelicans quickly snatched it back. Davis made all 12 of his foul shots in the game, including four in a row to close it out. Holiday finished with 19 points.

The Pelicans improved to 6-17 on the road, including 2-10 versus the West.

Montrezl Harrell led the Clippers with 26 points and 10 rebounds. Danilo Gallinari added 25 points, and Tobias Harris had 21.

JAZZ 100, PISTONS 94

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and Rudy Gobert tied a career high with 25 rebounds to propel Utah past Detroit.

Kyle Korver had 19 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Jazz win for the sixth time in seven games. Gobert finished with 18 points and two blocks. Mitchell has poured in at least 26 points in six consecutive games, the best such stretch of his career.

Utah has won five straight against the Pistons and 23 of 27 in the series.

Blake Griffin scored 19 points and Andre Drummond contributed 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Pistons, who have lost five of six.

KINGS 115, TRAIL BLAZERS 107

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 16 points and made a key 3-pointer with 1:30 remaining as Sacramento beat Portland.

Fox also had nine assists, Buddy Hield scored 19 points and Marvin Bagley III added 13 points and 11 rebounds. The Kings have won three straight and four of five.

Damian Lillard had 35 points to become the fastest player in Portland history to reach 12,000 for his career. Jusuf Nurkic had six points and 11 rebounds. CJ McCollum scored six points on 2-of-14 shooting.

The Trail Blazers, playing the second half of a back-to-back, have lost two straight since winning four in a row.

