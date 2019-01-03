Listen Live Sports

Harper scores 21, Demir 19; Drexel beats Elon, 79-65

January 3, 2019 9:12 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Troy Harper scored 21 points and Alihan Demir added 19 points and eight rebounds, and Drexel defeated Elon 79-65 on Thursday night.

Trevor John added 12 points, all on 3-pointers, and James Butler scored 10 for Drexel (7-9, 1-2 Colonial Athletic Association).

Nathan Priddy had team highs of 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Phoenix (5-11, 1-2). Steven Santa Ana added 13 points and Sheldon Eberhardt scored 12.

A 3-pointer by John and a 3-point play by Demir got Drexel going in the second half and the Dragons quickly took an eight-point lead. The lead reached 20 points near the 7-minute mark and remained in double-digits, thanks in large part to Drexel’s 59 percent shooting in the second half.

Elon led 21-10 midway through the first half and still led 32-25 with 3:51 remaining before Drexel went on a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 35-34 at halftime.

