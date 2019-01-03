Harrell, Konchar score 23 apiece to pace Purdue Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Kason Harrell and John Konchar scored 23 points apiece and Matt Holba added 20 points to lead Purdue Fort Wayne to a 104-88 victory over South Dakota State on Thursday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne’s first six baskets of the second half were 3-pointers — three of them from Holba — and the Mastodons went up 65-51. The lead reached 26 points with 8:34 remaining. The Mastadons shot 61 percent in the second half, made nine 3-pointers and scored 57 points.

For the game, Purdue Fort Wayne (11-7, 3-0 Summit League) shot 57 percent from the field and made 17 3-pointers.

Mike Daum, sixth nationally in scoring at 24.6 points per game, scored 29 points to lead the Jackrabitts (11-6, 1-1). David Jenkins added 21 points and Owen King scored 15.

Konchar added eight assists and eight rebounds for the Mastodons and Harrell grabbed eight rebounds.

