Harris, Copeland spark NC A&T past Delaware St

January 12, 2019 6:35 pm
 
DOVER, Del. (AP) — Terry Harris knocked down seven 3-pointers and scored 25, Quavius Copeland scored 22 on 8-of-10 shooting and North Carolina A&T steamrolled Delaware State 93-70 on Saturday.

Harris made 9 of 14 shots, 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and added four steals for the Aggies (7-9, 2-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Copeland sank 6 of 8 from beyond the arc as NC A&T shot 61 percent from distance (14 of 23). Milik Gantz had 12 points, Tyrone Lyons scored 10 off the bench and Kameron Langley snagged 10 rebounds.

Two free throws by Kevin Larkin gave the Hornets (3-13, 0-3) a 25-22 lead midway through the first half, but Harris buried two 3-pointers and Copeland hit one in a 15-2 run and the Aggies led 48-33 at halftime. Harris’ 3-pointer at the 16:16 mark of the second half pushed the Aggies’ lead to 20 and they coasted from there.

Johquin Wiley had 18 points and six assists for Delaware State.

