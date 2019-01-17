Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Harris propels Morehead State past SE Missouri State

January 17, 2019 10:20 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Lamontray Harris finished with 19 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots and Morehead State held off Southeast Missouri State 73-69 on Thursday night.

Harris knocked down 7 of 11 shots, including all three of his 3-point tries, for the Eagles (6-12, 2-3 Ohio Valley Conference). De’Von Cooper hit three 3s and scored 16 as Morehead State sank 11 of 25 from distance (44 percent).

Southeast Missouri State (6-12, 1-4) trailed 30-28 at halftime, but Skyler Hogan scored six in a 16-2 run to open the second half and the Redhawks grabbed a 44-32 lead with 13:59 remaining in the game. Isaiah Gable’s 3-pointer pushed the lead to 50-36 and SEMS had a 58-47 lead after Mark Laros sank a jumper with 7:21 left. The Eagles battled back and pulled even at 58 on Jordan Walker’s 4-point play and a 3-pointer by Harris with 5:17 to go. The game was tied at 67 with 1:25 remaining when James Baker made 1 of 2 free throws, A.J. Hicks hit a jumper and Walker added two free throws to wrap up the win.

Gable topped SEMS with 20 points, while Hogan scored 14. Laros added 12 points and six rebounds off the bench.

