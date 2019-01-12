Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Harris, Walker lead Morehead St. past Tennessee St. 74-61

January 12, 2019 11:47 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Lamontray Harris scored 19 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as Morehead State snapped a four-game skid while picking up its first conference win with a 74-61 victory over Tennessee State on Saturday night.

Jordan Walker added 16 points for the Eagles (5-12, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference). De’Von Cooper had 12 points and six rebounds and A.J. Hicks chipped in 10 points.

After a slow start, Morehead State inched ahead on 3-pointers by Ja’Cori Wilson and Jordan Walker to go up 18-13 with 7:25 to go in the first half. Tennessee State failed to score a field goal in the final four minutes and the Eagles took a 35-19 lead into the break.

Tennessee State tried to close the gap early in the second half, cutting it to 47-36 with 12 minutes to go. But the Tigers (4-12, 1-3) slumped after that while the Eagles gradually added to their lead, taking it to 59-40 on a jumper by Walker with 7:54 remaining.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Kamar McKnight scored 19 points and Dave Morris added 11 for the Tigers.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris