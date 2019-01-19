Listen Live Sports

Harris, Walker lead Morehead St past UT Martin 85-77

January 19, 2019 9:23 pm
 
MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Lamontray Harris scored 20 points and Jordan Walker added 19 to lead Morehead State to an 85-77 win over Tennessee Martin on Saturday night.

The Eagles (7-12, 3-3 Ohio Valley Conference), who have won three straight, put together runs of 8-0 and 7-0 late in the first half to take a 39-30 lead at the break. The Skyhawks (5-12, 0-6), who have lost seven straight, got the deficit to less than 10 for the final seven minutes.

UT Martin cut the deficit to 68-63 with 6:03 to play when Dere Hawthorne Jr. followed up a 3-pointer with a jumper but could not get that close again.

With Harris missing just one shot and going 7 of 8 in the second half, Eagles shot 63 percent to finish at 60 for the game.

Hawthorne led a balanced UT Martin attack with 14 points.

The Skyhawks shot 62 percent in the second half, going 7 of 11 from distance, and finished the game at 55 percent but their 16 turnovers were turned into 25 points.

