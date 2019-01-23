Hartford holds New Hampshire to 39 points, wins by 35 points

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — J.R. Lynch scored a career-high 29 points on seven 3-pointers and Hartford rolled to a 74-39 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday night.

John Carroll added 13 points and six rebounds for the Hawks (10-10, 3-2 America East Conference). George Blagojevic led the team with 12 rebounds in addition to his nine points.

Hartford shot 45 percent from the field compared to 23 percent for New Hampshire and had a 50-38 rebounding advantage. The Wildcats (3-15, 1-4) missed 23 of 29 attempts from 3-point range.

Hartford scored first and led all the way, jumping to 17-6 early in the half and building to a 44-17 advantage at the break.

Advertisement

New Hampshire tried to close the gap early in the second half then fell into a seven-minute drought, allowing the Hawks to stretch their lead to 63-30 on a D.J. Mitchell 3-pointer with 6:39 left.

Jordan Reed scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds — both career highs — for the Wildcats, who have lost three straight.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.