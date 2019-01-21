Harvard hits 12 3s, beats Howard 84-71

WASHINGTON (AP) — Justin Bassey scored 18 points with four 3-pointers, Robert Baker added his second career double-double and Harvard defeated Howard 84-71 on Monday.

Harvard led by 14 at halftime and opened the second half with back-to-back dunks by Baker plus another from Chris Lewis to lead 51-33 and Howard didn’t get closer than nine thereafter.

Baker scored 11 points and had a career-high 13 rebounds with the Crimson (7-7) making 12 of 28 from the arc as six players hit 3-pointers. Bryce Aiken, with five assists, and Lewis added 16 points each and Christian Juzang 11. The Crimson made 22 of 24 free throws.

Aikin and Juzang began the game with consecutive 3-pointers and the Crimson led throughout with a 15-0 run bookended by 3s from Henry Welsh and Corey Johnson in extending their lead to 19 late in the first half.

The Bison (8-12) were led by RJ Cole, who scored 21 points with eight assists. Charles Williams added 19 points, Chad Lott 16 and Raymond Bethea, with four 3-pointers, 12. Zion Cousins grabbed 11 rebounds.

