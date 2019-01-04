Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Bucks, Box

January 4, 2019 10:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (112)

Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-9 4-6 12, Dedmon 5-11 0-0 14, Young 3-9 5-5 13, Huerter 4-10 1-2 10, Bembry 7-12 3-3 19, Len 4-8 3-9 12, Lin 3-7 6-6 12, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Dorsey 3-7 2-2 9, Anderson 1-8 0-2 3. Totals 37-85 24-35 112.

MILWAUKEE (144)

Middleton 7-8 1-2 19, Antetokounmpo 6-8 4-6 16, Lopez 3-9 2-4 10, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 14, Brogdon 6-9 7-7 19, Ilyasova 5-8 0-0 10, Wilson 3-4 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 0-0 8, Maker 3-10 1-2 8, Hill 4-7 3-4 12, Connaughton 4-11 0-0 9, Snell 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 55-100 20-28 144.

Atlanta 14 29 36 33—112
Milwaukee 43 33 42 26—144

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-41 (Dedmon 4-9, Carter 2-3, Bembry 2-4, Young 2-4, Len 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Dorsey 1-5, Huerter 1-5, Lin 0-2, Collins 0-2), Milwaukee 14-40 (Middleton 4-4, Smith 2-3, Snell 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hill 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Maker 1-6, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2, Brogdon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Len 8), Milwaukee 53 (Ilyasova 10). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 10), Milwaukee 36 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Milwaukee 26. A_17,632 (17,500).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|11 Develop a Marketing Plan for Small...
1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 Public Relations 101
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1908: Grand Canyon declared a national monument