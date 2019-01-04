Hawks-Bucks, Box

ATLANTA (112)

Hamilton 1-1 0-0 2, Collins 4-9 4-6 12, Dedmon 5-11 0-0 14, Young 3-9 5-5 13, Huerter 4-10 1-2 10, Bembry 7-12 3-3 19, Len 4-8 3-9 12, Lin 3-7 6-6 12, Carter 2-3 0-0 6, Dorsey 3-7 2-2 9, Anderson 1-8 0-2 3. Totals 37-85 24-35 112.

MILWAUKEE (144)

Middleton 7-8 1-2 19, Antetokounmpo 6-8 4-6 16, Lopez 3-9 2-4 10, Bledsoe 7-13 0-0 14, Brogdon 6-9 7-7 19, Ilyasova 5-8 0-0 10, Wilson 3-4 1-2 8, Smith 3-4 0-0 8, Maker 3-10 1-2 8, Hill 4-7 3-4 12, Connaughton 4-11 0-0 9, Snell 4-9 1-1 11. Totals 55-100 20-28 144.

Atlanta 14 29 36 33—112 Milwaukee 43 33 42 26—144

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 14-41 (Dedmon 4-9, Carter 2-3, Bembry 2-4, Young 2-4, Len 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Dorsey 1-5, Huerter 1-5, Lin 0-2, Collins 0-2), Milwaukee 14-40 (Middleton 4-4, Smith 2-3, Snell 2-4, Lopez 2-6, Wilson 1-1, Hill 1-4, Connaughton 1-5, Maker 1-6, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-1, Bledsoe 0-2, Brogdon 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Len 8), Milwaukee 53 (Ilyasova 10). Assists_Atlanta 26 (Young 10), Milwaukee 36 (Antetokounmpo 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 23, Milwaukee 26. A_17,632 (17,500).

