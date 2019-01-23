Hawks-Bulls, Box

ATLANTA (121)

Prince 6-10 0-0 15, Collins 14-16 3-3 35, Dedmon 6-9 1-1 14, Young 1-12 2-2 5, Bembry 1-4 0-0 2, Spellman 3-6 1-2 8, Len 4-10 6-7 14, Lin 6-10 1-3 15, Dorsey 0-1 0-0 0, Anderson 2-7 2-3 7, Hamilton 2-5 0-0 6. Totals 45-90 16-21 121.

CHICAGO (101)

Hutchison 3-5 0-0 6, Markkanen 8-16 3-3 22, Lopez 2-2 1-2 5, Dunn 5-11 5-6 16, LaVine 6-15 9-10 23, Portis 3-12 2-2 9, Felicio 0-1 0-0 0, Arcidiacono 0-1 0-0 0, Harrison 2-9 3-3 7, Blakeney 1-1 0-0 2, Selden 5-6 0-1 11. Totals 35-79 23-27 101.

Atlanta 42 24 32 23—121 Chicago 25 35 23 18—101

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 15-40 (Collins 4-4, Prince 3-7, Hamilton 2-4, Lin 2-4, Spellman 1-3, Dedmon 1-4, Anderson 1-6, Young 1-7, Dorsey 0-1), Chicago 8-26 (Markkanen 3-8, LaVine 2-6, Dunn 1-2, Selden 1-2, Portis 1-4, Hutchison 0-1, Arcidiacono 0-1, Harrison 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 51 (Len 10), Chicago 37 (Hutchison, Portis 7). Assists_Atlanta 31 (Young 12), Chicago 20 (LaVine 4). Total Fouls_Atlanta 20, Chicago 21. Technicals_Lopez. A_18,223 (20,917).

