Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hawks-Clippers, Box

January 29, 2019 1:11 am
 
< a min read
Share       
ATLANTA (123)

Huerter 2-10 0-0 5, Collins 7-10 5-5 22, Dedmon 6-8 0-0 13, Young 10-18 4-4 26, Bembry 2-6 2-2 6, Prince 3-9 3-5 9, Spellman 2-3 0-0 5, Len 7-12 5-6 19, Lin 3-8 6-7 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-87 25-29 123.

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Bradley 4-10 0-0 12, Harris 11-18 6-7 30, Gortat 5-6 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-7 0-0 11, Beverley 1-5 8-8 10, Harrell 9-15 0-0 18, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-1 3, Williams 4-17 12-12 21, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 26-28 118.

Atlanta 32 31 31 29—123
L.A. Clippers 25 36 22 35—118

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-34 (Collins 3-5, Young 2-7, Spellman 1-2, Carter 1-2, Dedmon 1-3, Lin 1-4, Huerter 1-6, Len 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Prince 0-2), L.A. Clippers 10-27 (Bradley 4-8, Harris 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Scott 1-3, Williams 1-5, Harrell 0-1, Beverley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Dedmon 10), L.A. Clippers 38 (Beverley 10). Assists_Atlanta 28 (Young 8), L.A. Clippers 27 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_Young. A_17,382 (18,997).

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army staff sgt. re-enlists aboard aircraft

Today in History

1789: George Washington is elected president

Get our daily newsletter.