Hawks-Clippers, Box

ATLANTA (123)

Huerter 2-10 0-0 5, Collins 7-10 5-5 22, Dedmon 6-8 0-0 13, Young 10-18 4-4 26, Bembry 2-6 2-2 6, Prince 3-9 3-5 9, Spellman 2-3 0-0 5, Len 7-12 5-6 19, Lin 3-8 6-7 13, Carter 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 44-87 25-29 123.

L.A. CLIPPERS (118)

Bradley 4-10 0-0 12, Harris 11-18 6-7 30, Gortat 5-6 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-7 0-0 11, Beverley 1-5 8-8 10, Harrell 9-15 0-0 18, Scott 1-3 0-0 3, Robinson 1-2 0-1 3, Williams 4-17 12-12 21, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 41-85 26-28 118.

Atlanta 32 31 31 29—123 L.A. Clippers 25 36 22 35—118

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-34 (Collins 3-5, Young 2-7, Spellman 1-2, Carter 1-2, Dedmon 1-3, Lin 1-4, Huerter 1-6, Len 0-1, Bembry 0-2, Prince 0-2), L.A. Clippers 10-27 (Bradley 4-8, Harris 2-4, Robinson 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Scott 1-3, Williams 1-5, Harrell 0-1, Beverley 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 44 (Dedmon 10), L.A. Clippers 38 (Beverley 10). Assists_Atlanta 28 (Young 8), L.A. Clippers 27 (Williams 9). Total Fouls_Atlanta 25, L.A. Clippers 26. Technicals_Young. A_17,382 (18,997).

