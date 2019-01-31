Hawks-Kings, Box

ATLANTA (113)

Bembry 5-10 0-1 11, Collins 5-15 4-4 14, Dedmon 2-7 0-0 5, Young 7-12 5-6 23, Huerter 4-9 0-0 11, Prince 3-4 3-4 11, Spellman 1-6 0-0 3, Len 6-10 0-0 13, Lin 2-6 6-6 11, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Bazemore 3-5 1-2 9, Anderson 0-0 2-2 2, Hamilton 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 38-86 21-25 113.

SACRAMENTO (135)

Shumpert 3-7 0-0 7, Bjelica 5-11 0-0 12, Cauley-Stein 3-3 3-4 9, Fox 4-10 1-2 9, Hield 6-11 2-2 18, Jackson 2-4 2-2 6, Bagley III 7-14 3-6 17, Labissiere 0-0 0-0 0, Giles III 10-12 0-0 20, Koufos 3-3 0-0 6, Ferrell 5-9 0-0 11, Mason 1-1 2-2 4, Bogdanovic 5-14 3-3 16. Totals 54-99 16-21 135.

Atlanta 31 22 27 33—113 Sacramento 32 35 38 30—135

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 16-46 (Young 4-9, Huerter 3-7, Prince 2-3, Bazemore 2-4, Lin 1-2, Bembry 1-2, Len 1-4, Dedmon 1-4, Spellman 1-5, Carter 0-1, Hamilton 0-1, Collins 0-4), Sacramento 11-35 (Hield 4-8, Bogdanovic 3-10, Bjelica 2-4, Shumpert 1-2, Ferrell 1-5, Fox 0-1, Jackson 0-2, Bagley III 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Dedmon 9), Sacramento 53 (Bagley III 12). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Young 8), Sacramento 36 (Bogdanovic, Fox 7). Total Fouls_Atlanta 19, Sacramento 24. A_17,583 (17,608).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.