Hawks-Raptors, Box

January 8, 2019 10:05 pm
 
ATLANTA (101)

Bembry 5-13 0-0 11, Collins 8-11 2-3 21, Dedmon 5-15 2-2 12, Young 8-20 2-3 19, Lin 8-10 4-6 20, Len 0-4 0-0 0, Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Carter 2-6 0-0 6, Hamilton 2-3 1-2 6, Dorsey 2-4 0-0 6. Totals 40-87 11-16 101.

TORONTO (104)

Leonard 11-18 6-7 31, Siakam 6-13 1-4 13, Ibaka 5-12 2-2 13, Lowry 5-12 3-4 16, VanVleet 1-6 6-6 9, Anunoby 5-6 2-2 14, Powell 1-7 0-0 2, Monroe 1-3 0-2 2, Wright 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 37-80 20-27 104.

Atlanta 31 26 20 24—101
Toronto 28 28 24 24—104

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 10-27 (Collins 3-3, Dorsey 2-3, Carter 2-5, Hamilton 1-1, Bembry 1-3, Young 1-5, Lin 0-1, Len 0-2, Dedmon 0-4), Toronto 10-32 (Leonard 3-6, Lowry 3-9, Anunoby 2-2, Ibaka 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Wright 0-1, Siakam 0-3, Powell 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 50 (Collins 14), Toronto 39 (Siakam 10). Assists_Atlanta 22 (Lin 9), Toronto 26 (Lowry, Leonard 6). Total Fouls_Atlanta 22, Toronto 20. Technicals_Siakam, Lowry. A_19,800 (19,800).

