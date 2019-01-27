Listen Live Sports

Hawks-Trail Blazers, Box

January 27, 2019 12:29 am
 
ATLANTA (111)

Huerter 1-8 1-2 3, J.Collins 8-12 3-4 21, Dedmon 4-8 2-2 11, Young 11-15 5-6 30, Bembry 1-5 0-0 2, Prince 5-14 0-0 11, Spellman 2-3 0-0 5, Len 3-7 2-2 9, Lin 4-13 2-2 10, Dorsey 1-2 0-0 3, Carter 2-5 0-2 6. Totals 42-92 15-20 111.

PORTLAND (120)

Harkless 7-11 1-2 16, Aminu 4-5 7-7 17, Nurkic 4-10 7-8 15, Curry 8-13 2-2 22, McCollum 10-23 6-7 28, Layman 2-8 2-2 6, Leonard 3-3 2-2 9, Z.Collins 3-6 0-0 7, Stauskas 0-1 0-0 0, Turner 0-0 0-0 0, Baldwin IV 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 41-82 27-30 120.

Atlanta 30 34 26 21—111
Portland 40 23 30 27—120

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 12-33 (Young 3-6, J.Collins 2-3, Carter 2-4, Len 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Spellman 1-1, Dedmon 1-4, Prince 1-5, Bembry 0-1, Lin 0-2, Huerter 0-5), Portland 11-30 (Curry 4-8, Aminu 2-3, McCollum 2-8, Leonard 1-1, Z.Collins 1-1, Harkless 1-5, Baldwin IV 0-2, Layman 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Prince, J.Collins 6), Portland 47 (McCollum 10). Assists_Atlanta 24 (Young 8), Portland 26 (McCollum 10). Total Fouls_Atlanta 27, Portland 23. A_19,629 (19,393).

