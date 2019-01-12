Listen Live Sports

Haws’ late 3 helps BYU hold off Santa Clara 80-74

January 12, 2019 11:25 pm
 
PROVO, Utah (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 27 points, TJ Haws added 16 points with a key 3-pointer late, and BYU beat Santa Clara 80-74 on Saturday night.

Haws’ catch-and-shoot 3 from the right wing made it 77-71 with 1:33 left in the game. The Cougars (11-8, 3-1 West Coast Conference) made 3 of 4 free throws to secure the win.

BYU never trailed and had its largest lead of the second half at 51-39. The Broncos (10-8, 2-2) steadily edged closer and got the deficit down to three before Haws’ dagger 3-pointer.

Haws handed out a career-high-tying eight assists and Luke Worthington added a season-high 13 points for the Cougars. Childs tied a career best with three 3-pointers.

Trey Wertz had 20 points to lead Santa Clara. Keshawn Justice scored all of his career-high 17 points in the second half, Josip Vrankic had 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Tahj Eaddy added 10.

