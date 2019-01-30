Listen Live Sports

Haynes-Jones gives Wichita State dramatic win over SMU

January 30, 2019 11:53 pm
 
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Samajae Haynes-Jones scored 17 points and hit a dramatic layup with a second remaining to lift Wichita State to an 85-83 victory over SMU on Wednesday night.

SMU’s Jimmy Whitt Jr. hit a step-back 10-footer to tie the game at 83 with 19 seconds to go. After a Wichita State timeout, the Shockers got the ball to Haynes-Jones who worked the clock down then drove the lane. He crossed over from the right side to the left and made a scooping left-handed layup for the go-ahead bucket with one second left. After an SMU timeout, the Shockers knocked a long inbound pass out of bounds as time ran out.

Jahmal McMurray scored nine consecutive SMU points as the score moved from 69-all to 78-all with 1:59 remaining. At that point Jaime Echenique scored for WSU, Isiaha Mike hit a 3-pointer for an SMU 1-point lead, and Echenique made two free throws to put the Shockers back ahead 82-81 with a minute left. SMU finally missed but Feron Hunt got the rebound and was fouled. He missed both, then Echenique made 1 of 2 before Whitt tied it one last time.

Erik Stevenson scored 17 points and Echenique added 12 points. They both had six rebounds for the Shockers (9-11, 2-6 American Conference).

Mike scored 25 points, McMurray added 19 and Ethan Chargois had 16 points and 12 rebounds for SMU (12-8, 4-4).

Neither team led by more than four points in the final 12 minutes, a period with seven ties and five lead changes.

