Heat-Knicks, Box

January 27, 2019 10:07 pm
 
MIAMI (106)

J.Johnson 6-13 0-0 13, Winslow 4-9 1-2 11, Whiteside 6-10 1-2 13, Richardson 3-10 4-4 12, Ellington 6-13 3-3 19, Jones Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Olynyk 5-6 0-0 11, Adebayo 3-7 3-3 9, Waiters 1-4 0-0 3, Wade 5-12 4-4 15, McGruder 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-84 16-18 106.

NEW YORK (97)

Knox 2-6 0-0 4, Thomas 1-2 2-2 4, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 2, Ntilikina 3-6 0-0 6, Hardaway Jr. 7-16 6-6 22, Hezonja 4-10 3-4 12, M.Robinson 3-5 0-2 6, Burke 7-16 1-1 16, Trier 3-8 4-4 11, Lee 0-1 0-0 0, Dotson 5-9 2-5 14. Totals 36-84 18-24 97.

Miami 25 27 29 25—106
New York 26 32 12 27— 97

3-Point Goals_Miami 12-33 (Ellington 4-11, Winslow 2-3, Richardson 2-5, Olynyk 1-2, Wade 1-2, Waiters 1-3, J.Johnson 1-6, Adebayo 0-1), New York 7-26 (Dotson 2-5, Hardaway Jr. 2-7, Trier 1-2, Burke 1-3, Hezonja 1-4, Lee 0-1, Ntilikina 0-1, Knox 0-1, Vonleh 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Miami 46 (Whiteside 16), New York 39 (Vonleh 9). Assists_Miami 26 (Wade 10), New York 22 (Hardaway Jr. 5). Total Fouls_Miami 24, New York 20. Technicals_Miami coach Heat (Defensive three second), New York coach Knicks (Defensive three second). A_18,852 (19,812).

