The Associated Press
 
Heat’s Wade out against Cavaliers with illness

January 2, 2019 6:18 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — Miami Heat guard Dwyane Wade is out against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night because of an illness.

Wade played in 46 games last season with Cleveland, where he was reunited with long-time friend LeBron James, before being traded to Miami. He has announced he will retire after the season — his 16th in the NBA.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said several Miami players have been under the weather in recent days.

The 36-year-old Wade is averaging 14.1 points in 27 games this season.

