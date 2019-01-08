Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hector Santiago agrees to minor league contract with Mets

January 8, 2019 6:36 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Left-hander Hector Santiago has agreed to a minor league contract with the New York Mets.

Santiago would get a $2 million salary in the major leagues and $150,000 in the minors if added to the 40-man roster as part of the deal announced Tuesday. He would be able to earn $500,000 in performance bonuses: $100,000 each for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 starts.

The 31-year-old will report to major league spring training. He had a 4.50 ERA and two saves in 42 relief appearances and seven starts last year for the Chicago White Sox. He also struck out 103 in 102 innings but allowed 102 hits and 60 walks.

He is 46-49 with a 4.06 ERA and six saves in eight seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins, making 137 starts and 101 relief appearances.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard members practice rope climbing techniques

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane