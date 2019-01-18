Listen Live Sports

Hiedeman leads No. 14 Marquette women past Seton Hall, 96-60

January 18, 2019 5:23 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Natisha Hiedeman scored 28 points to lead No. 14 Marquette past Seton Hall 96-60 on Friday.

Amani Wilborn added 20 points for the Golden Eagles (15-3, 6-0 Big East). Erika Davenport had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Danielle King had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Marquette scored 35 points in the first quarter and led 56-31 at halftime. The Golden Eagles shot 52 percent for the game.

Victoria Cardaci led Seton Hall (11-6, 3-3) with 16 points, making 4 of 9 attempts from beyond the arc. Shadeen Samuels had 15 points and Selena Philoxy added 10 points, 11 rebounds and four steals.

The Pirates were pesky on defense, finishing with 15 steals, but couldn’t prevent Marquette from pulling away.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

