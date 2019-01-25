Hield, Fox lead Sacramento to 99-96 victory over Grizzlies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 26 points, De’Aaron Fox added 22, including a key 19-footer in the final minute, and the Sacramento Kings held off the Memphis Grizzlies 99-96 Friday night.

A basket by Memphis guard Shelvin Mack cut the Kings’ lead to 96-94. But Fox broke loose and hit a jumper that gave Sacramento enough of a buffer to snap a two-game losing streak.

Nemanja Bjelica finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Kings.

Omri Casspi led the Grizzlies with 18 points, while Mike Conley added 16 points and nine assists. JaMychal Green finished with 14 points as the Grizzlies’ losing streak reached eight games.

The Grizzlies had a chance in the closing seconds to overtake the Kings, but had a call go against them.

With 4.3 seconds left, the referees got together for a review after one called a jump ball and another called a foul on Mack. The foul was upheld, and Hield hit one of the two ensuing free throws for the final margin.

Sacramento held a 48-42 lead at the break after a closely played first half that included 12 lead changes and a half- dozen ties. Both teams were shooting in the 40 percent range, and about 25 percent from outside the arc.

Memphis got a spark off the bench from Casspi, who scored 12 points.

Hield scored 13 points in the third quarter, including four 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

Kings: Fox had a steal in the fourth quarter, his 18th straight game recording a steal. He entered the game averaging 1.77 steals, seventh-best in the league. … Rookie Marvin Bagley III, who started the first game of his career when the Kings played Toronto earlier this week, returned to his reserve role. He finished with 14 points.

Grizzlies: F Bruno Caboclo, who signed to a 10-day contract on Thursday, made his first appearance in the third quarter. He played 8 minutes, but did not score. .Reserve C Joakim Noel returned to the roster after missing the previous three games for “personal reasons.” . F Garrett Temple left the floor late in the first quarter with a left shoulder injury. He did not return.

UP NEXT

Kings: Close out a six-game trip on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Clippers.

Grizzlies: Host the Indiana Pacers on Saturday

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

