Hinton to return to Wake Forest for final season, to play WR

January 24, 2019 3:51 pm
 
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Wake Forest says Kendall Hinton will return for his final season and is expected to play only at wide receiver.

Coach Dave Clawson on Thursday announced that Hinton would be back for his redshirt senior season.

Hinton played both receiver and quarterback last season, catching six passes for 61 yards. He also rushed for two scores in 2018.

Hinton made four starts at quarterback from 2015-17 and received a medical redshirt for his injury-shortened 2016 season. He was suspended for three games before the 2018 season for violating team rules.

Freshman Sam Hartman started the first nine games before suffering a season-ending leg injury, and redshirt sophomore Jamie Newman finished the season as the starter.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

