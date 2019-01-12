Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Hobbs, Dembley lead Boise State past San Jose State 87-64

January 12, 2019 5:53 pm
 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Hobbs and Pat Dembley scored 18 points apiece and Boise State notched its third straight win, beating San Jose State 87-64 on Saturday.

Justinian Jessup added 17 points for the Broncos (8-8, 3-0 Mountain West Conference). Zach Haney and Derrick Alston scored 11 points apiece.

Boise State led 37-34 at the break and opened the second half on a 21-4 run featuring 3-pointers by Alston, Jessup, Hobbs and Marcus Dickinson and a dunk by David Wacker to take a 58-38 advantage with 14:06 to play. Another 3 by Alston made it 67-45 midway and the Broncos cruised from there.

Boise State shot 51 percent, including 15 of 31 from beyond the arc (48 percent).

Oumar Barry scored 16 points with six rebounds to lead the Spartans (3-12, 0-3). Zach Chappell added 12 points and seven assists.

