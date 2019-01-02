Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

January 2, 2019 12:05 pm
 
1 min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 0 0 14 31 15 14 2 0
Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 7 2
Northeastern 6 1 1 13 35 19 12 3 1
Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 11 4 3
Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2
UMass Lowell 4 4 1 9 26 25 8 8 1
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 5 9 2
New Hampshire 1 4 3 5 14 22 5 7 5
UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 6 11 1
Merrimack 2 8 0 4 21 50 4 14 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 7 8 1

___

Monday’s Games

Colorado College 5, Merrimack 1

UConn 3, Yale 1

Notre Dame 4, Boston College 0

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Wednesday’s Game

Colorado College at Maine, 6 p.m.

Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell at UMass, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. UConn at Las Vegas, 8 p.m.

        Up-to-date news on the federal government's partial shutdown. Follow our complete coverage.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UMass at American International, 2:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Miami at Providence, 7 p.m.

Yale at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UConn vs. St. Lawrence or Air Force at Las Vegas, 8 or 11:30 p.m.

Boston College at Arizona St., 9:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Clarkson at Vermont, 4:05 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 7

Yale vs. Maine at Portland, Maine, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 11

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 12

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
All News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|7 NCSE 2019
1|8 Bringing Disruptive Technology to the...
1|8 Small Business Breakfast
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

New sailors celebrate graduating Navy bootcamp

Today in History

1815: Jackson receives victory in Battle of New Orleans