Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|7
|1
|0
|14
|32
|17
|15
|3
|0
|Boston College
|6
|1
|2
|14
|25
|11
|6
|9
|2
|Northeastern
|6
|2
|1
|13
|35
|20
|12
|4
|1
|Providence
|6
|2
|1
|13
|40
|17
|12
|4
|4
|Boston U.
|5
|5
|2
|12
|28
|35
|6
|8
|2
|UMass Lowell
|5
|4
|1
|11
|28
|26
|9
|8
|1
|Maine
|3
|3
|2
|8
|18
|19
|7
|9
|2
|New Hampshire
|2
|4
|3
|7
|16
|23
|6
|7
|6
|Merrimack
|3
|9
|0
|6
|23
|52
|5
|15
|1
|UConn
|2
|9
|1
|5
|23
|41
|7
|12
|1
|Vermont
|1
|6
|1
|3
|11
|18
|8
|9
|1
___
Maine 4, Yale 3, OT
Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Maine, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.
Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
RPI at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.
