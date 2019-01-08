Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hockey East Glance

January 8, 2019 11:00 am
 
< a min read
Share       
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 7 1 0 14 32 17 15 3 0
Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 9 2
Northeastern 6 2 1 13 35 20 12 4 1
Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 12 4 4
Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2
UMass Lowell 5 4 1 11 28 26 9 8 1
Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 7 9 2
New Hampshire 2 4 3 7 16 23 6 7 6
Merrimack 3 9 0 6 23 52 5 15 1
UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 7 12 1
Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 8 9 1

___

Monday’s Game

Maine 4, Yale 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement
Friday’s Games

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

RPI at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|15 5th Annual Defense Research and...
1|16 ACT-IAC Artificial Intelligence and...
1|16 TECHEXPO Top Secret Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

India Company practice drill evaluation on Parris Island

Today in History

1943: FDR first president to travel by airplane