Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 7 1 0 14 32 17 15 3 0 Boston College 6 1 2 14 25 11 6 9 2 Northeastern 6 2 1 13 35 20 12 4 1 Providence 6 2 1 13 40 17 12 4 4 Boston U. 5 5 2 12 28 35 6 8 2 UMass Lowell 5 4 1 11 28 26 9 8 1 Maine 3 3 2 8 18 19 7 9 2 New Hampshire 2 4 3 7 16 23 6 7 6 Merrimack 3 9 0 6 23 52 5 15 1 UConn 2 9 1 5 23 41 7 12 1 Vermont 1 6 1 3 11 18 8 9 1

Monday’s Game

Maine 4, Yale 3, OT

Tuesday’s Games

Boston U. at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Michigan, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

UConn at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Maine, 7 p.m.

Boston U. at Providence, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass, 7 p.m.

Boston College at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass Lowell at Colgate, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

RPI at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

