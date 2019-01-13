Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|9
|1
|0
|18
|41
|19
|17
|3
|0
|Northeastern
|8
|2
|1
|17
|42
|22
|14
|4
|1
|Boston College
|7
|2
|2
|16
|33
|19
|7
|10
|2
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|2
|16
|37
|40
|8
|8
|3
|Providence
|6
|4
|1
|13
|45
|25
|12
|6
|4
|UMass Lowell
|5
|4
|1
|11
|28
|26
|11
|8
|1
|New Hampshire
|3
|5
|3
|9
|24
|32
|7
|8
|6
|Maine
|3
|5
|2
|8
|20
|26
|7
|11
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|9
|0
|8
|28
|54
|7
|15
|1
|UConn
|2
|10
|1
|5
|25
|46
|7
|13
|1
|Vermont
|1
|8
|1
|3
|13
|27
|8
|11
|1
Boston College 4, Providence 2
UMass 4, Vermont 1
Boston U. 5, New Hampshire 2
Northeastern 3, Maine 2
UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 0
Merrimack 5, UConn 2
Northeastern 4, Maine 0
Boston U. 4, Providence 3
UMass 5, Vermont 1
New Hampshire 6, Boston College 4
UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 1
Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.
Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.
RPI at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.
Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.
UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.
