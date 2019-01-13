Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

January 13, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 9 1 0 18 41 19 17 3 0
Northeastern 8 2 1 17 42 22 14 4 1
Boston College 7 2 2 16 33 19 7 10 2
Boston U. 7 5 2 16 37 40 8 8 3
Providence 6 4 1 13 45 25 12 6 4
UMass Lowell 5 4 1 11 28 26 11 8 1
New Hampshire 3 5 3 9 24 32 7 8 6
Maine 3 5 2 8 20 26 7 11 2
Merrimack 4 9 0 8 28 54 7 15 1
UConn 2 10 1 5 25 46 7 13 1
Vermont 1 8 1 3 13 27 8 11 1

___

Friday’s Games

Boston College 4, Providence 2

UMass 4, Vermont 1

Boston U. 5, New Hampshire 2

Northeastern 3, Maine 2

UMass Lowell 3, Colgate 0

Saturday’s Games

Merrimack 5, UConn 2

Northeastern 4, Maine 0

Boston U. 4, Providence 3

UMass 5, Vermont 1

New Hampshire 6, Boston College 4

UMass Lowell 4, Colgate 1

Tuesday’s Game

Providence at Brown, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Boston College, 7 p.m.

RPI at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 18

Northeastern at UMass, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Merrimack, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 19

Providence at Boston College, 7 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Vermont at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Boston U., 7 p.m.

