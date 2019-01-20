Hockey East Glance

|All Times EST
|Overall
|
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|W
|L
|T
|UMass
|10
|2
|0
|20
|48
|22
|18
|4
|0
|Northeastern
|9
|3
|1
|19
|45
|29
|15
|5
|1
|Boston College
|8
|3
|2
|18
|39
|27
|8
|11
|2
|Boston U.
|7
|5
|2
|16
|37
|40
|8
|9
|3
|UMass Lowell
|7
|4
|1
|15
|36
|31
|13
|8
|1
|Providence
|6
|5
|1
|13
|46
|29
|13
|7
|4
|New Hampshire
|4
|5
|3
|11
|29
|32
|8
|8
|6
|Maine
|4
|5
|2
|10
|27
|28
|8
|11
|2
|Merrimack
|4
|10
|0
|8
|28
|59
|7
|16
|1
|UConn
|2
|10
|1
|5
|25
|46
|7
|14
|1
|Vermont
|1
|10
|1
|3
|18
|35
|8
|13
|1
UMass 6, Northeastern 1
UMass Lowell 6, Vermont 5
New Hampshire 5, Merrimack 0
Boston College 4, Providence 1
Northeastern 2, UMass 1, OT
UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 0
Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3
New Hampshire at Maine, 2 p.m.
Merrimack at Boston U., 4 p.m.
UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
UMass at Maine, 7:30 p.m.
Arizona St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.
Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.
Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.
UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
UMass at Maine, 7 p.m.
Arizona St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.
