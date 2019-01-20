Listen Live Sports

Hockey East Glance

January 20, 2019
 
All Times EST
Overall
W L T Pts GF GA W L T
UMass 10 2 0 20 48 22 18 4 0
Northeastern 9 3 1 19 45 29 15 5 1
Boston College 8 3 2 18 39 27 8 11 2
Boston U. 7 5 2 16 37 40 8 9 3
UMass Lowell 7 4 1 15 36 31 13 8 1
Providence 6 5 1 13 46 29 13 7 4
New Hampshire 4 5 3 11 29 32 8 8 6
Maine 4 5 2 10 27 28 8 11 2
Merrimack 4 10 0 8 28 59 7 16 1
UConn 2 10 1 5 25 46 7 14 1
Vermont 1 10 1 3 18 35 8 13 1

___

Friday’s Games

UMass 6, Northeastern 1

UMass Lowell 6, Vermont 5

New Hampshire 5, Merrimack 0

Saturday’s Games

Boston College 4, Providence 1

Northeastern 2, UMass 1, OT

UMass Lowell 2, Vermont 0

Quinnipiac 4, Boston U. 3

Monday’s Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Boston U., 4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 25

UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 26

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

