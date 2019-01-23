Hockey East Glance

All Times EST Overall W L T Pts GF GA W L T UMass 10 2 0 20 48 22 18 4 0 Northeastern 9 3 1 19 45 29 15 5 1 Boston College 8 3 2 18 39 27 8 11 2 Boston U. 8 5 2 18 44 42 9 9 3 UMass Lowell 7 4 1 15 36 31 13 8 1 Providence 6 5 1 13 46 29 13 7 4 New Hampshire 4 5 4 12 33 36 8 8 7 Maine 4 5 3 11 31 32 8 11 3 Merrimack 4 11 0 8 30 66 7 17 1 UConn 2 10 1 5 25 46 7 14 1 Vermont 1 10 1 3 18 35 8 13 1

___

Friday’s Games

UMass Lowell at Boston College, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Providence, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7:30 p.m.

Arizona St. at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Boston College at UMass Lowell, 7 p.m.

Providence at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

UConn at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

UMass at Maine, 7 p.m.

Arizona St. at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Merrimack at Vermont, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Game

Sacred Heart at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 1

UMass Lowell at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Boston College at UConn, 7:05 p.m.

UMass at Boston U., 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Vermont at Providence, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

