Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hofstra beats Elon for 12th consecutive victory

January 12, 2019 9:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 21 points, Eli Pemberton had 13 of his 15 in the second half and Hofstra rallied to beat Elon 74-71 on Saturday night to win its 12th straight game and remain unbeaten in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Tyler Seibring opened the second half with a basket to give Elon a 10-point lead but Jalen Ray gave the Pride its first lead of the half with a 3-pointer with under 11 minutes left and put Hofstra in front for good with another from the arc just over a minute later.

Hofstra built an eight-point lead before the Phoenix (5-14, 1-5) got within one twice, the final time with 11.6 seconds left. But Wright-Foreman made two free throws and Seibring’s 3-point try hit the front iron as time expired.

Jacquil Taylor added 13 points for Hofstra.

        Insight by MobileIron: Federal practitioners explore implementing new CDM capabilities in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Seibring scored 25 points with four 3-pointers for Elon.

Hofstra has the nation’s third-longest current win streak behind Michigan (16) and Virginia (15).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|18 Writing a Successful Business...
1|20 The Chantilly Engineering, Technology,...
1|22 SBA 8(a) Business Development Program...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army completes 300th Sustainment Brigade Run

Today in History

1919: Peace talks to end World War I begin in Paris