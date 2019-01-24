Listen Live Sports

Hofstra extends nation’s longest win streak to 15

January 24, 2019 10:53 pm
 
HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 23 points, Eli Pemberton added 20, including a 90-foot basket just before halftime, and Hofstra extended the nation’s longest active winning streak to 15 with an 85-68 victory over James Madison on Thursday night.

Wright-Foreman and Pemberton each made three 3-pointers with the Pride (18-3, 8-0 Colonial Athletic Association) sinking 9 of 20 from the arc while shooting 52 percent overall. None of those 3s bigger than Pemberton’s make from over three-quarters court that swished through the basket at the buzzer.

Stuckey Mosley made three from the arc and scored 19 points to lead James Madison (9-12, 2-6), which lost its third straight. Dwight Wilson added 14 points and a game-high nine rebounds.

Hofstra was 20 of 29 at the line to 11 of 15 for the Dukes and outscored JMU 19-2 off turnovers.

Wright-Foreman hit consecutive 3-pointers for a four-point lead midway through the first half and Hofstra led the rest of the way. The Pride were leading by seven when they went on a 23-6 run, with eight points from Wright-Freeman, to make it 76-52 with 6:48 left.

