Hofstra wins 11th straight with 3OT win over William & Mary

January 10, 2019 10:16 pm
 
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman had 37 points and seven rebounds to help Hofstra win its 11th straight game with a 93-90 triple-overtime victory over William & Mary on Thursday night.

Jalen Ray was 5 of 10 from 3-point range with 19 points and Eli Pemberton scored 14 for the Pride (14-3, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Ray’s 3-pointer with 37 seconds left gave Hofstra the lead for good at 89-87. Wright-Foreman added a pair of free throws with 18 seconds left and Desure Buie made two more free throws for a six-point lead with six seconds left.

Nathan Knight had 31 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and four blocks to lead the Tribe (7-10, 3-2). Knight hit a 3-pointer at the first-overtime buzzer to force the second overtime and converted a 3-point play to tie the game with 16 seconds left in the second overtime.

Justin Pierce added 24 points, 15 rebounds and six assists for William & Mary. Matt Milon had 12 points and Chase Audige scored 10.

