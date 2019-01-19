Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Hofstra wins 14th straight, 86-72 over Charleston

January 19, 2019 6:58 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Eli Pemberton had a season-high 26 points as Hofstra won its 14th consecutive game, topping Charleston 86-72 on Saturday.

Justin Wright-Foreman had 19 points for Hofstra (17-3, 7-0 Colonial Athletic Conference). Wright-Foreman reached double figures for the 73rd consecutive game, the 17th longest streak in Division I history.

Jacquil Taylor added 16 points and three blocks. Jalen Ray had 14 points for the Pride.

Grant Riller had 24 points for the Cougars (14-6, 3-4). Jarrell Brantley added 19 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Brevin Galloway had 16 points.

        Insight by Citrix Public Sector: Federal practitioners describe multi-cloud security in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

1|24 AFCEA DC January Luncheon - DISA
1|24 Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet!):...
1|24 Maryland Infragard Annual Cybersecurity...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy recruits shovel snow outside Illinois command

Today in History

1970: Nixon honors Eugene Ormandy