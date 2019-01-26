Hofstra wins 16th straight game, routs Towson 84-61

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Justin Wright-Foreman scored 25 points as Hofstra extended the nation’s longest winning streak to 16 games with an 84-61 rout of Towson on Saturday.

The Pride (19-3, 9-0 Colonial Athletic Association) have beaten Towson (7-15, 3-6) in six of the last eight meetings. Hofstra entered with a three-game lead over Northeastern atop the CAA standings. The teams play next Saturday in Boston.

Wright-Foreman was 9 of 15 from the floor and Eli Pemberton had 22 points. The duo made seven of the Pride’s nine 3-pointers. Desure Buie added 14 points, while Tareq Coburn scored 11 and Jacquil Taylor 10.

Brian Fobbs scored 20 points and Tobias Howard had 14 for Towson.

The Pride had a double-digit lead midway through the first half on their way to a 43-31 halftime advantage. Towson pulled within 10 points in the first minute of the second half but didn’t get closer.

