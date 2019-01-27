Listen Live Sports

Holba scores 23 with 6 3s, Fort Wayne drops Denver 91-81

January 27, 2019 12:41 am
 
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Matt Holba scored a career-high 23 points on 6-of-7 shooting from 3-point range and 5-of-5 shooting from the foul line to lead Fort Wayne to a 91-81 win over Denver on Saturday night.

Kason Harrell added 16 points and John Konchar and Matt Weir had 15 apiece as the Mastodons (13-10, 5-3 Summit League) ended a three-game losing streak.

Ronnie Harrell Jr. had 24 points with four 3-pointers and 11 rebounds for the Pioneers (7-15, 2-6). Ade Murkey added 21 points.

Fort Wayne led 41-40 at the half but used a 12-4 surge early in the second half to open a 58-48 lead.

The Mastodons shot 56 percent in the second half, making 7 of 12 3-pointers to finish 12 of 25 from distance. Denver shot better than 50 percent in both halves but after making 7 of 13 behind the arc in the first half went 1 of 6 in the second. The Pioneers also had 15 turnovers and Fort Wayne converted those into 27 points while committing just six turnovers.

