Holdsclaw pushes for awareness of mental health issues

January 27, 2019 6:56 pm
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Former Tennessee and WNBA star Chamique Holdsclaw wants people to “be more honest with themselves” when dealing with mental health issues.

Holdsclaw spoke Sunday as part of the Duke women’s basketball program’s “Mental Wealth Day” before the Blue Devils’ 64-55 loss to No. 13 Syracuse.

Duke partnered with the NBA, the university’s counseling services department and the Jed Foundation to hold what they say was the first such event in women’s college basketball. Both teams wore special shirts during warm-ups to commemorate it.

Holdsclaw, a six-time WNBA All-Star, has become a speaker on mental health issues while discussing her off-court struggles.

She said people need to “be more kind to understand how mental health is impacting us” and that “because of the stigma, people don’t want to talk about it.”

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

