The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Holmes, Moore lift USC Upstate to 1st conference win 80-63

January 26, 2019 8:13 pm
 
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Deion Holmes scored 20 points, Malik Moore 16 and Everette Hammond 14 as USC Upstate broke a lengthy losing streak in a big way Saturday, running away from Longwood 80-63.

The Spartans hadn’t won since December 29 against an NAIA foe, and had dropped eight straight.

Moore opened the game with a jump shot and two 3-pointers and USC Upstate (6-17, 1-7 Big South) never trailed, held Longwood to six points in the first 10 minutes and led 36-19 at the break. The Big South win was the first ever for the Spartans, who joined the conference this season.

The Spartans were 46 percent shooting from the floor, 28 of 61, and made 12 3-pointers. USC Upstate scored 20 points off 18 Longwood turnovers and had 19 assists.

Isaiah Walton and Gus Okafor scored 12 points each for the Lancers (12-10, 3-5).

Sports News

