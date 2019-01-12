Listen Live Sports

Holy Cross downs Lafayette 77-70 behind Floyd’s 25 points

January 12, 2019
 
WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Jehyve Floyd scored a career-high 25 points on 11-of-13 shooting, grabbed six rebounds and dished six assists, and Holy Cross never trailed in its 77-70 win over Lafayette on Saturday to end a two-game skid.

Jacob Grandison added 18 points with eight rebounds and Caleb Green scored 15 for the Crusaders (11-6, 2-2 Patriot League), who finished shooting 56 percent and outscored the Leopards 42-16 in the paint. Austin Butler scored 10 points.

The Crusaders led 40-30 at halftime and pulled ahead to a 60-42 lead on an 11-3 run capped by Green’s 3 with 8:29 left. Lafayette closed to 76-70 on E.J. Stephens’ layup and 3-pointer with eight seconds to go, but got no closer.

Justin Jaworski scored 23 points and hit six of Lafayette’s season-high 15 3-pointers. Alex Petrie added 17 points for the Leopards (4-11, 1-3), who shot 47 percent and were outrebounded 33-26.

