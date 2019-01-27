Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Homesley, Cabbil Jr. help Liberty hold off Jacksonville

January 27, 2019 4:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Homesley tossed in 19 points and Lovell Cabbil Jr. scored eight of his 11 points in the final 4:26 to send Liberty to a 69-59 victory over Jacksonville on Sunday.

Homesley sank 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 6 from 3-point distance, for the Flames (18-4, 7-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Cabbil added four rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Liberty notch its eighth straight win. Liberty entered play tied with Lipscomb atop the conference standings.

The Dolphins (9-13, 2-5) led 26-23 at halftime and 42-32 with 11:16 remaining after a layup by Jalyn Hinton. But Homesley buried a 3-pointer to ignite a 13-2 run that was capped by Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz’s 3 and Liberty moved in front 45-44 with 7:23 left. Jacksonville regained the lead 51-50 on a Tyreese Davis layup, but Cabbil sank a 3 and added three free throws and Elijah Cuffee added a 3-pointer for a 61-53 lead and the Flames beat the Dolphins for a second time this season.

JD Notae was the only Dolphin to reach double figures with 15 points. Notae made just 1 of 5 from beyond the arc as the Dolphins shot just 23.5 percent from distance.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Defense technology experts share cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|4 2019 GEOINT Electro Optical Technical...
2|4 National Health Policy Conference 2019
2|5 2019 CompTIA DC Fly-In
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army's Combat Aviation Brigade prepares for Afghanistan

Today in History

1865: Lincoln signs 13th amendment abolishing slavery

Get our daily newsletter.