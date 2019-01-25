Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Bucks, Box

January 25, 2019 11:06 pm
 
CHARLOTTE (99)

Batum 7-15 1-1 19, Williams 5-9 0-0 13, Biyombo 3-3 0-0 6, Walker 3-12 3-3 10, Lamb 5-18 5-7 16, Bridges 2-8 0-0 4, Kidd-Gilchrist 6-11 4-7 16, Hernangomez 2-3 3-4 7, Graham 3-6 1-3 8, Monk 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 36-90 17-25 99.

MILWAUKEE (108)

Middleton 6-12 1-1 15, Antetokounmpo 14-21 6-8 34, Lopez 3-6 0-0 8, Bledsoe 7-16 4-5 18, Brogdon 7-13 4-4 19, Wilson 0-1 0-0 0, Ilyasova 0-3 0-0 0, Hill 0-4 0-0 0, Brown 2-5 5-5 9, Connaughton 0-2 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 5. Totals 41-89 20-23 108.

Charlotte 27 27 33 12— 99
Milwaukee 22 30 24 32—108

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 10-38 (Batum 4-11, Williams 3-7, Graham 1-3, Walker 1-4, Lamb 1-7, Monk 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-2, Bridges 0-3), Milwaukee 6-31 (Lopez 2-4, Middleton 2-5, Brogdon 1-2, Snell 1-3, Hill 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Brown 0-2, Connaughton 0-2, Antetokounmpo 0-2, Ilyasova 0-2, Bledsoe 0-7). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 53 (Walker, Williams 8), Milwaukee 46 (Antetokounmpo 14). Assists_Charlotte 20 (Walker 5), Milwaukee 17 (Middleton 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 19, Milwaukee 18. Technicals_Milwaukee coach Bucks (Defensive three second). A_17,803 (17,500).

