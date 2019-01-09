Listen Live Sports

Hornets-Clippers, Box

January 9, 2019 12:57 am
 
CHARLOTTE (109)

Batum 1-6 7-7 10, M.Williams 5-10 1-2 14, Biyombo 2-2 0-0 4, Walker 6-18 0-0 13, Lamb 7-18 1-1 16, Bridges 0-2 0-0 0, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-5 3-4 8, Hernangomez 1-4 3-3 5, Parker 4-7 4-6 12, Graham 1-4 0-0 3, Monk 7-14 6-6 24, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-90 25-29 109.

L.A. CLIPPERS (128)

Harris 9-18 1-1 23, Gallinari 8-12 0-0 20, Gortat 2-4 0-0 4, Gilgeous-Alexander 3-6 2-2 8, Bradley 3-9 2-2 10, Harrell 9-13 5-7 23, Scott 1-3 1-2 3, Motley 1-2 0-0 2, Beverley 2-4 0-0 6, L.Williams 9-14 7-7 27, Thornwell 1-3 0-0 2, Wallace 0-5 0-0 0. Totals 48-93 18-21 128.

Charlotte 24 33 20 32—109
L.A. Clippers 33 29 24 42—128

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-33 (Monk 4-7, M.Williams 3-8, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, Lamb 1-2, Graham 1-2, Batum 1-5, Walker 1-6, Bridges 0-2), L.A. Clippers 14-30 (Harris 4-7, Gallinari 4-7, L.Williams 2-3, Bradley 2-3, Beverley 2-4, Harrell 0-1, Thornwell 0-1, Scott 0-2, Wallace 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 43 (M.Williams 7), L.A. Clippers 45 (Harrell 11). Assists_Charlotte 20 (Walker 5), L.A. Clippers 28 (L.Williams 10). Total Fouls_Charlotte 20, L.A. Clippers 24. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second). A_15,275 (18,997).

