Hornets-Kings, Box

January 13, 2019 1:02 am
 
CHARLOTTE (97)

Batum 4-6 2-3 13, M.Williams 2-9 1-1 6, Biyombo 2-3 0-0 4, Walker 11-24 6-8 31, Lamb 3-8 3-3 9, Kidd-Gilchrist 5-10 0-0 11, Bridges 1-6 0-0 2, Hernangomez 1-4 1-7 3, Graham 3-7 0-0 8, Monk 4-11 0-0 10. Totals 36-88 13-22 97.

SACRAMENTO (104)

Shumpert 2-9 0-0 5, Bjelica 1-2 0-0 3, Cauley-Stein 6-11 0-0 12, Fox 6-15 8-9 21, Hield 8-21 0-0 21, Jackson 0-3 0-0 0, Giles III 2-3 0-0 4, Bagley III 5-13 0-3 11, Ferrell 2-5 0-0 5, Bogdanovic 9-17 0-0 22. Totals 41-99 8-12 104.

Charlotte 29 30 17 21— 97
Sacramento 35 22 25 22—104

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-36 (Batum 3-4, Walker 3-12, Graham 2-5, Monk 2-6, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-1, M.Williams 1-5, Lamb 0-1, Bridges 0-2), Sacramento 14-37 (Hield 5-12, Bogdanovic 4-7, Bagley III 1-2, Bjelica 1-2, Shumpert 1-3, Ferrell 1-4, Fox 1-4, Jackson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 56 (Biyombo 10), Sacramento 49 (Cauley-Stein 12). Assists_Charlotte 21 (Batum 5), Sacramento 27 (Cauley-Stein, Bjelica, Fox 4). Total Fouls_Charlotte 17, Sacramento 21. Technicals_Bagley III. A_17,853 (17,608).

