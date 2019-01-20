Hornets-Pacers, Box

CHARLOTTE (95)

Batum 1-4 4-5 6, Williams 3-13 1-2 9, Biyombo 3-5 4-5 10, Walker 8-18 4-5 23, Lamb 4-13 0-0 10, Bridges 3-4 0-0 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 2-4 2-4 7, Hernangomez 3-6 0-0 6, Parker 2-5 1-2 5, Graham 0-1 0-0 0, Monk 4-9 1-2 11, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 33-82 17-25 95.

INDIANA (120)

Bogdanovic 7-14 1-1 16, Young 3-5 0-0 7, Turner 3-9 0-0 9, Collison 8-14 0-0 19, Oladipo 8-20 3-3 21, McDermott 2-5 3-3 7, Sabonis 6-13 4-4 16, Leaf 1-2 0-0 2, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, O’Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 2-5 0-0 6, Holiday 1-2 0-0 3, Evans 6-10 1-1 14. Totals 47-100 12-12 120.

Charlotte 26 15 30 24— 95 Indiana 34 22 27 37—120

3-Point Goals_Charlotte 12-35 (Walker 3-9, Monk 2-3, Bridges 2-3, Lamb 2-6, Williams 2-9, Kidd-Gilchrist 1-2, Graham 0-1, Batum 0-2), Indiana 14-27 (Turner 3-5, Collison 3-5, Joseph 2-2, Oladipo 2-7, Bogdanovic 1-1, Evans 1-1, Young 1-2, Holiday 1-2, McDermott 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Charlotte 45 (Biyombo 12), Indiana 50 (Turner 16). Assists_Charlotte 20 (Walker 7), Indiana 34 (Collison 9). Total Fouls_Charlotte 14, Indiana 18. Technicals_Walker, Charlotte coach James Borrego, Bogdanovic. A_15,015 (20,000).

